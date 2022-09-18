Warm and pleasant start to the week, Big temperature change on the way

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A few sprinkles are possible in the area during the early evening with conditions drying out after 8 pm. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 50s with light and varied winds. Cloud cover will gradually decrease across the region tonight as high pressure takes control of the Upper Midwest.

Pleasant and warm conditions are in store for the start of the work week on Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and widespread sunshine. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Another warm and summer-like day is expected Tuesday as temperatures climb into the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Big temperature change ahead this week (KTTC)

A strong cold front will pass through southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 60s for highs on Wednesday.

Temperatures continue to fall into Thursday with highs only reaching the low 60s, feeling rather fall-like just in time for the first day of Astronomical fall.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible Friday with highs in the mid 60.

Seasonal, fall temps in the mid-60s continue into the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.