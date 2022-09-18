Quiet and comfortable Sunday; Big temperature changes coming this week

Above average temperatures will give way to fall-like temperatures mid-week
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Quiet and comfortable weather is expected today with high temperatures spread throughout the 70s. Rochester’s high temperature for today is 74 degrees. Partly cloudy skies and winds from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour are also expected.

Today's Forecast
Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet. Low temperatures across the region are expected to be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds tonight will be from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tomorrow is looking to be a pleasant day as well to start off the work week. High temperatures across the region tomorrow will be in the upper-70s and low-80s. Mostly sunny skies and winds from the south between five and 10 miles per hour are expected as well.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Looking at the extended forecast, there will be lots of sunshine this upcoming week. Tuesday is looking to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 84 degrees. After the warmth on Tuesday, there will be a big cool down heading into the middle and end of next week with a high on Friday of 58 degrees.

Extended Forecast
