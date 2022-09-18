Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis. (Source: TANA CANTRELL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.

In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County identified
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Olmsted County History Center
Drifters Car Club holds first ever car show
Byron water main break
Water main break in Byron, avoid area
Sports Extra 9-16 - Segment 1
Sports Extra 9-16

Latest News

Josh Proulx, a 39-year-old husband and father of three, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral...
‘Every day matters’: Man with ALS renews vows with wife
The couple exchanged vows once again, refusing to allow ALS to derail their long-time romance.
Couple say 'I do' again after husband diagnosed with ALS
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and...
Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
Karin Warren, a 7-Eleven employee, gave the ultimate customer service when she helped a woman...
7-Eleven worker helps deliver baby in store parking lot
A 7-Eleven employee gave the ultimate customer service when she helped a woman in labor deliver...
7-Eleven worker named godmother after helping deliver baby