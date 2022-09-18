Drifters Car Club Hosted 45th Annual Fall Foliage Cruise

Around 20 cars, both old and new school participated in the cruise
Drifters Car Club 45th Annual Cruise
Drifters Car Club 45th Annual Cruise(KTTC)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Drifters Car Club hosted their 45th Annual Fall Foliage Cruise for Charity on Sunday after a successful inaugural car show Saturday.

The cruise started at the Olmsted County History Center and traveled all around southern Minnesota. It was around 100 miles in total. Around 20 cars joined the route, taking drivers past some historic sites in the area.

The drive was free and open to not only older cars, but anyone who wished to participate.

“It’s a way for us to get out, drive our cars, enjoy our cars with fellow car enthusiasts and brighten up the countryside a little bit,” said Lloyd Fritsvold, Drifters Car Club vice president.

All funds raised over the weekend will go toward the Olmsted County History Center. The Drifters Car Club also donates money raised throughout the year to the Eagles Cancer Telethon.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County identified
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Olmsted County History Center
Drifters Car Club holds first ever car show
Sports Extra 9-16 - Segment 1
Sports Extra 9-16
Byron water main break
Water main break in Byron, avoid area

Latest News

Rochester Public Library reopens art room
Rochester Public Library art room reopens
Rochester Kennel Club events kicks off
Rochester Kennel Club event kicks off
Big Dig gives children hands-on construction experience
"Big Dig" event gives children hands-on look at construction
Dozens walk to fight ALS in Rochester
Dozens walk to fight ALS in Rochester