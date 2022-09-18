Drifters Car Club Hosted 45th Annual Fall Foliage Cruise

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Drifters Car Club hosted their 45th Annual Fall Foliage Cruise for Charity on Sunday after a successful inaugural car show Saturday.

The cruise started at the Olmsted County History Center and traveled all around southern Minnesota. It was around 100 miles in total. Around 20 cars joined the route, taking drivers past some historic sites in the area.

The drive was free and open to not only older cars, but anyone who wished to participate.

“It’s a way for us to get out, drive our cars, enjoy our cars with fellow car enthusiasts and brighten up the countryside a little bit,” said Lloyd Fritsvold, Drifters Car Club vice president.

All funds raised over the weekend will go toward the Olmsted County History Center. The Drifters Car Club also donates money raised throughout the year to the Eagles Cancer Telethon.

