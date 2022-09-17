Tenn. men rob Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, stealing new car

Collierville Police Department
Collierville Police Department(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Collierville police are attempting to locate four suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership, Thursday after two men held an employee at gunpoint.

The four suspects arrived at the dealership Thursday afternoon, police say.

A store employee told police that two of the suspects attempted to take a new GLC300 from the dealership’s mechanic bay, so the employee interfered.

As the employee approached one of the men, the suspect pulled out a pistol and threatened the employee.

The two suspects then drove off in the GLC300.

The dealership was able to track the vehicle’s location where it was unoccupied.

The employee described one suspect as a man wearing yellow gloves and a black hoodie with the white Nike logo “all over.”

He described the second suspect, who threatened him, wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, and a black face mask.

The other two suspects were both described by police as wearing black hoodies and black face masks.

The case is an active investigation.

Those with information are asked to call Collierville Police Investigations at 901-457-2520.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 61 in Winona.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 61 in Winona
Downtown Potbelly closing
Downtown Potbelly Sandwich Shop closing
Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Authorities investigate crash on I-35
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes
Home destroyed in rural Blooming Prairie fire
Rural Blooming Prairie home destroyed in fire

Latest News

Big Dig events brings kids to the construction zone in Downtown Rochester.
Big Dig event brings kids to the construction zone
Walk to Defeat ALS
Many Attended the Walk to Defeat ALS at Silver Lake Park on Saturday
Rochester Math Festival
Rochester Math Festival hosted at Civic Center Saturday
The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was...
Fire at Los Angeles strip mall kills 17 cats at pet hotel
Kennel club dog show
Rochester Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show kicks off