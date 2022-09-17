‘Tackling Cancer’ event honors kindergartner as captain

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rhett Carroll is a kindergartner, but under the Friday night lights on Sept.16, he was an honorary high school football captain for Harmony’s varsity team. Rhett is in remission from a rare form of cancer that attacked the small tissue of his left kidney.

The game was apart of Harmony’s “tackling cancer” initiative. At the game, the school raised funds for cancer research through the Randy Shaver Foundation. Last year, Harmony’s Falcons wanted to do something for Rhett, but could not as he was in the thick of treatment.

“Our community went above and beyond last year after Rhett’s diagnosis. They had a huge benefit for us. They’ve been extremely amazing. I work for the local school district, and they were completely understanding, loving and very supportive of everything,” said Rhett’s mother Kayla Carroll.

Rhett picked heads on the coin toss, losing the coin flip. So, the Falcons received the ball. The Falcons took that kickoff for all the way for touchdown.

Rhett made his honorary captain status felt on the first play of the game. If you’d like to donate to the Randy Shaver Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.