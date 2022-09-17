‘Tackling Cancer’ event honors kindergartner as captain

Honorary football captain in cancer remission
Honorary football captain in cancer remission(Free-to-use)
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rhett Carroll is a kindergartner, but under the Friday night lights on Sept.16, he was an honorary high school football captain for Harmony’s varsity team. Rhett is in remission from a rare form of cancer that attacked the small tissue of his left kidney.

The game was apart of Harmony’s “tackling cancer” initiative. At the game, the school raised funds for cancer research through the Randy Shaver Foundation. Last year, Harmony’s Falcons wanted to do something for Rhett, but could not as he was in the thick of treatment.

“Our community went above and beyond last year after Rhett’s diagnosis. They had a huge benefit for us. They’ve been extremely amazing. I work for the local school district, and they were completely understanding, loving and very supportive of everything,” said Rhett’s mother Kayla Carroll.

Rhett picked heads on the coin toss, losing the coin flip. So, the Falcons received the ball. The Falcons took that kickoff for all the way for touchdown.

Rhett made his honorary captain status felt on the first play of the game. If you’d like to donate to the Randy Shaver Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Crash scene on Highway 61 in Winona.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 61 in Winona
Authorities investigate crash on I-35
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes
Rochester Public Schools
“Unknown User” sending inappropriate emails to RPS students
Downtown Potbelly closing
Downtown Potbelly Sandwich Shop closing

Latest News

Lincoln Elementary receives the National Blue Ribbon honor. On Friday the class celebrated.
Rochester’s Lincoln K-8 receives national award
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Police Generic
Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County
Fall Flood Run