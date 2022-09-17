Rochester Public Library reopens art room

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you and your family are wanting to dip into your creative side, you may want to head down to the Rochester Library.

The Rochester Public Library (RPL) recently reopened it’s art room. It’s located left of the Children’s area in the library.

The room has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. After receiving new safety guidelines, the library decided to reopen the art room Friday.

In the room, kids can create different kids of art for free. There are markers, glue sticks, safety scissors, construction paper and other art supplies for kids to use.

“It allows anybody to come in and have a chance to be creative. I think it’s a great outlet for creativity. We always want to encourage creativity for everybody, and so by having some of those resources and materials here, it really gives people a chance to to come in and just let their minds wander and have a good time.” RPL head of marketing and communications Jeremiah Baumann said.

The art room is open any time the library is open. That’s seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.