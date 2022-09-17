Rochester Math Festival hosted at Civic Center Saturday

There were two math seminars and a math competition at the Rochester Math Festival
Rochester Math Festival
Rochester Math Festival(KTTC)
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The fourth Rochester Math Festival took place Saturday at the Rochester Civic Center.

During the event, there were two math seminars and a math competition.

Many STEM organizations from around the region were also at the event, including: MN Math Masters, MN Mathcounts, UMTYMP, Math Kangaroo USA, First Robotic Team 2530, Rochester Chess Club, Technovation, ILEO, and 3M Visiting Wizards.

An awards ceremony for the math competition took place at 4:30 with mayor Norton presenting the awards.

More details about Saturday’s event can be found in the attached video.

