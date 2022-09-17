Rochester Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show kicks off

Kennel club dog show
Kennel club dog show(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was the start of the annual Rochester Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners travel to this competition every year.

The event is hosted at Graham Arenas 1 & 2 at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. The public is welcome to attend the show, and there is an admission charge.

The Rochester Kennel Club has been around since the 1970′s and their goal is to promote dog sports like the show Saturday.

Event organizers say the competition is a lot of work to put on, but being around the people and the dogs makes it all worth it.

It’s a great place to meet dogs of all sizes and shapes. I’ve already talked to a few visitors today, and they’re like there’s the Great Danes. If there’s a breed you’re interested in maybe adding to your family, it’s a great place to come because the people here that are showing them live with them all the time, and so they know the pros and cons, the goods and the bads. They’ll be honest with you, and it’s just a great place to see dogs of all shapes and sizes,” Rochester Kennel Club dog show chair Diana Mann said.

The shows starts back up Sunday at 9:30 for the finale round of the competition.

