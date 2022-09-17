Rochester hosts seventh annual Dogs Downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Downtown Rochester was packed Saturday afternoon with thousands of people and their furry friends.

Saturday marked the 7th annual Dogs Downtown at Peace Plaza in Rochester.

From 11 to 3 Saturday afternoon, owners could bring their dogs downtown for some puppy fun. Owners and their pups could try out an agility course, take some photos at the photo booth and even get their portrait drawn by a dog caricature artist.

There was also dozens of vendors selling treats, leashes and other dog-related items.

Last year, around 10,000 people showed up for the event along with 1,000 dogs.

”Socializing them with other dogs, that’s a great opportunity, but also for the community to come out and enjoy to see one another again. It’s kind of a niche little thing. Dog people unite with other dog people, so it’s really a fun event,” RDA director of content & communications Katie Adelman said.

If you were at the event earlier, you may have ran into some of our KTTC crew. KTTC is a sponsor for Dogs Downtown.

The KTTC team had a lot of fun meeting community members and their pets and passing out treats.

A big thanks to Rochester Downtown Alliance for inviting us to the event.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.