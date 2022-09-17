Rainy Saturday afternoon and evening ahead; Sunday is looking dry

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today is still looking to be pretty soggy with isolated and scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening. The severe weather threat is low and the main concern with storms in the area today will be lightning. Rainfall amounts of 0.10″ and 0.25″ are possible with higher amounts possible out of thunderstorms. High temperatures across the region today will be in the mid to upper-70s and low-80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected today as the showers and storms move through the region and winds will be from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Showers and storms across the region will continue into tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with winds from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Once the showers and storms have ended, expect partly cloudy skies tonight.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow is looking to be better weather-wise. Cloudy skies early will clear as the day progresses with partly sunny skies expected beginning in the afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the 70s across the region tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Tuesday is looking to be the warmest day of the upcoming week before a big change in temperatures happens during the midweek. By Thursday and Friday, it will be feeling like fall outside with high temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s. Sunshine is going to be abundant heading throughout the week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.