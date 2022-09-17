Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After nearly 60 years, “Thee Only Shoe Repair” shop closes its doors. Friday, September 16th marked the end of a two generational family business. Mike Derouin took over the shop from his father. The shop closes, not out of financial reasons or a lack of need in the community.

“It’s a tough spot. It really is. If we weren’t feeling guilty about leaving such a void, we would have closed up before this, but we kept dragging our feet hoping someone would step forward and grab the reigns. But have to do it this way,” said store owner Mike Derouin.

Mike says that customers are sad for the closure. That people still want their shoes, zippers and more fixed. But without finding anyone to take over the once family business, it’s time to move on.

