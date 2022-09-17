Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes

Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes(Free-to-use)
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After nearly 60 years, “Thee Only Shoe Repair” shop closes its doors. Friday, September 16th marked the end of a two generational family business. Mike Derouin took over the shop from his father. The shop closes, not out of financial reasons or a lack of need in the community.

“It’s a tough spot. It really is. If we weren’t feeling guilty about leaving such a void, we would have closed up before this, but we kept dragging our feet hoping someone would step forward and grab the reigns. But have to do it this way,” said store owner Mike Derouin.

Mike says that customers are sad for the closure. That people still want their shoes, zippers and more fixed. But without finding anyone to take over the once family business, it’s time to move on.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Crash scene on Highway 61 in Winona.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 61 in Winona
Authorities investigate crash on I-35
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes
Rochester Public Schools
“Unknown User” sending inappropriate emails to RPS students
Downtown Potbelly closing
Downtown Potbelly Sandwich Shop closing

Latest News

Honorary football captain in cancer remission
‘Tackling Cancer’ event honors kindergartner as captain
Lincoln Elementary receives the National Blue Ribbon honor. On Friday the class celebrated.
Rochester’s Lincoln K-8 receives national award
Police Generic
Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County
Fall Flood Run