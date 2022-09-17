Many Attended the Walk to Defeat ALS at Silver Lake Park on Saturday

Around 170 people gathered at Silver Lake Park this morning to participate in the Walk to Defeat ALS
Walk to Defeat ALS
Walk to Defeat ALS(KTTC)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Around 170 people gathered at Silver Lake Park Saturday morning to participate in the Walk to Defeat ALS.

The Walk to Defeat ALS helps to raise awareness and funding for the ALS community here in Rochester.

As of Saturday morning, 38-thousand dollars out of a 60-thousand dollar goal had been raised Anyone is able to donate to the Walk to Defeat ALS at walktodefeatals.org.

More details about Saturday’s event can be found in the attached video.

