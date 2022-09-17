Limited rain chances overnight; Pleasant conditions to wrap the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a rather quiet and pleasant Saturday across the region today with peeks of sunshine throughout the day. Later tonight, a few isolated showers and storms are possible after 11 pm, exiting before 2 am Sunday. While a majority of the rain and storms should stay to the north and south of our area, however, any storms that do develop locally will be riding along a passing cold front.

Isolated showers and storms overnight (KTTC)

Severe weather is not expected but a few storms could become strong, producing strong winds and small hail. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s with overcast skies and light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

A beautiful and quiet Sunday is in store for the region with afternoon highs in the mid-70s and partly sunny skies. Winds will be calm out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.

More sunshine is in store for the start of the work week on Monday with seasonably warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Conditions will feel like summer for at least one more day on Tuesday as afternoon highs climb into the low to mid-80s. Widespread sunshine is expected with light winds.

A passing cold front will drop temperatures into the low 70s on Wednesday and then into the low 60s for the first day of astronomical fall on Thursday.

Isolated showers are possible Friday with highs in the low 60s.

Fall temps in the 60s and partly sunny skies look to continue into the weekend.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

