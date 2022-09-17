Highway 43 reopens to traffic from Rushford to Mabel

Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 43 has reopened to through traffic from Rushford to Mabel.

During construction, drivers were detoured off the road in Fillmore County while crews replaced 11 centerline drainage pipes, repaired 55 centerline drainage pipes and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road.

Work is scheduled to be complete in October. Drivers should be alert for construction crews, who will be repaving 22 miles of Highway 43, replacing guardrail, and striping the road. Motorists will experience short traffic delays during the paving and striping work but will continue to be able to travel on the road.

