Highway 43 reopens to traffic from Rushford to Mabel

Construction
Construction(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 43 has reopened to through traffic from Rushford to Mabel.

During construction, drivers were detoured off the road in Fillmore County while crews replaced 11 centerline drainage pipes, repaired 55 centerline drainage pipes and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road.

Work is scheduled to be complete in October. Drivers should be alert for construction crews, who will be repaving 22 miles of Highway 43, replacing guardrail, and striping the road. Motorists will experience short traffic delays during the paving and striping work but will continue to be able to travel on the road.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 61 in Winona.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 61 in Winona
Downtown Potbelly closing
Downtown Potbelly Sandwich Shop closing
Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Authorities investigate crash on I-35
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes
Home destroyed in rural Blooming Prairie fire
Rural Blooming Prairie home destroyed in fire

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate
Honorary football captain in cancer remission
‘Tackling Cancer’ event honors kindergartner as captain
Lincoln Elementary receives the National Blue Ribbon honor. On Friday the class celebrated.
Rochester’s Lincoln K-8 receives national award
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes