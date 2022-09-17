GALLERY: “Ruff” day in Rochester at Dogs Downtown
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a day to celebrate our four-legged friends in Downtown Rochester!
KTTC was proud to be one of the media sponsors for “Dogs Downtown” on Saturday. The event welcomes dogs and their owners to the streets of downtown for treats, informational displays and a dog-gone good time.
Check out the gallery below to see some of our newest cuddly correspondents.
Midwest Access anchor Kamie Roesler and Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen were some of the familiar faces from KTTC to hand out treats and give ear scratches.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.