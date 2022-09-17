Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A female body was discovered by a passerby in Shell Rock River Friday morning.

According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, the woman’s body was found on 390th Street in between Raven Avenue and Robin Avenue. Fank said he has a “gut feeling” who the woman is, but won’t release a name or age until authorities can verify.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will be handling the case.

More information is expected Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.