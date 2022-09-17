Drifters Car Club holds first ever car show

Olmsted County History Center
Olmsted County History Center(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the first time since they started in 1972, the Drifters Car Club had their first ever car show at the Olmsted County History Center.

“We’ve never done a car show before, and we’ve been by this venue many days,” said club president Nate Williams. “I drive by this venue everyday for work, and thought this would be a great spot for a car show.”

Fourteen different categories were judged, but the main prize was best in show overall. The cars were joined by several vendors and food trucks.

“We thought we can get a lot of people to come out, and a lot of spots for cars, and there’s shade trees for people to sit under, and it’s kind of a nice venue,” Williams said. “I thought it’s a good way to raise money for local charities.”

The club is a local nonprofit and all proceeds of the event will go towards local charities including the History Center.

