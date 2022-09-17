Big Dig event brings kids to the construction zone

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kids big and small got to play in the construction zone on Saturday at the Big Dig event in Downtown Rochester.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., kids got the chance to make their own hard hats, explore some construction equipment and interact with some of Knutson Construction crew members.

Activities included digging in the dirt, drawing with chalk, and dancing in bubbles to the live band.

Put together by Destination Medical Center (DMC), Knutson Construction, and Rochester Mom, the family friendly event was a way for Rochester community members to get up close with the DMC initiative, the Discovery Walk, in downtown Rochester.

“We all came together to plan this big event that get’s people down to the construction zone in downtown Rochester. It really gives an opportunity for families to see up close the actual process, the vision for the Discovery Walk. It’s going to be incredible, four block, linear park that’s going to connect downtown to Soldier’s Field. So it just gives families a chance to learn more about the project,” said owner of Rochester Mom, Becky Montpetit.

The Discovery Walk is currently being worked on city block by block and is estimated to be finished in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.