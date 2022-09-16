UPDATE: Highway 61 back open after crash

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Northbound Highway 61 is back open after a crash that closed traffic Thursday night, the Winona Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Highway 61 crash scene map. (KTTC)

The Minnesota State Patrol said at the scene the crash involved a Northbound SUV and a bicycle on Highway 61.

The closure stretched between Huff Street and Vila Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.