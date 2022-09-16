UPDATE: Highway 61 back open after crash
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Northbound Highway 61 is back open after a crash that closed traffic Thursday night, the Winona Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The Minnesota State Patrol said at the scene the crash involved a Northbound SUV and a bicycle on Highway 61.
The closure stretched between Huff Street and Vila Street.
