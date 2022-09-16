UPDATE: Highway 61 back open after crash

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Northbound Highway 61 is back open after a crash that closed traffic Thursday night, the Winona Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Highway 61 crash scene map.
Highway 61 crash scene map.(KTTC)

The Minnesota State Patrol said at the scene the crash involved a Northbound SUV and a bicycle on Highway 61.

The closure stretched between Huff Street and Vila Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-90 closed near Austin, MN
Interstate closure near Austin, traffic rerouted
Broadway Ave. S
Business react to Roller Disco move to South Broadway downtown
Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Emergency responders were called to a work-related accident at a quarry near Byron.
Iowa man falls 40 feet at a quarry near Byron
Authorities investigate crash on I-35
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes

Latest News

Crash scene on Highway 61 in Winona.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 61 in Winona
Highway 61 closed due to crash
Section of Highway 61 closed in Winona as law enforcement responds to accident
HyVee Chief Medical Officer speaks on flu vaccines
HyVee Chief Medical Officer speaks on flu vaccines
Ronald McDonald House
Ronald McDonald House