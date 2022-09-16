UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 61 in Winona

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A bicyclist from Buffalo, Minnesota was killed in a crash Thursday night on Highway 61 in Winona.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Honda Accord and a bicycle collided at the intersection of northbound Highway 61 and Vila Street around 8:40 p.m.

The bicyclist, Mathew Tipton, 40, of Buffalo was killed in the crash.

Crash scene on Highway 61 in Winona.
Crash scene on Highway 61 in Winona.(KTTC)

The driver and passenger in the Honda Accord, both from Lanesboro, were not hurt.

Highway 61 crash scene map.
Highway 61 crash scene map.(KTTC)

Winona Police say northbound Highway 61 is back open after it was closed between Huff Street and Gilmore Avenue.

The Winona Police Department, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Fire and Ambulance also responded to the scene.

