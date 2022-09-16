Students and staff gather to celebrate Bishop Elementary

Celebrating the new Bishop Elementary School in Rochester
Celebrating the new Bishop Elementary School in Rochester(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A celebration was held Friday at Bishop Elementary School in Rochester. A ribbon cutting was held for students and staff, school district leaders and the teams that helped design and build the reconstructed school.

School leaders say the building may be new, but the mission remains the same.

“Harriet Bishop has a longstanding tradition of that community feel, that neighborhood feels and it’s growing and evolving. It’s really exciting to be a part of that and bring people together,” Principal Wendy Moritz said.

Bishop Elementary is located at 406 36th Avenue NW and is one of 16 elementary schools in the Rochester Public School District.

