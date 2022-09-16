Senator Klobuchar and Smith visit Austin to announce $25 million grant

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are in southeast Minnesota Friday touring places receiving some federal grant funding, including several sites on 1-90 in Austin.

U.S Department of Transportation has awarded $25 million in federal funding to strengthen bridge infrastructure in Austin along I-90. The funds are coming from the the department’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program.

The money will help rebuild eight bridges and restore two bridges along I-90. The city of Austin plans to install connective ramps that will integrate I-90 with the city, construct a network of accessible sidewalks and trails, and replace stormwater infrastructure.

Friday, the senators met with city and county leaders, Minnesota Department of Transportation representatives and community members just off of I-90 to announce the grant.

“This funding on I-90 is critical. It’s critical to boosting Austin’s economy and connecting to the greater region. Thousands of people rely on I-90 to get in and out of Austin everyday,” Sen. Klobuchar said.

Actual construction on the project is set to begin in 2024 and go until 2026.

Also on Friday, Senator Smith is visiting Nu-Tek in Austin to learn about plans to expand Creekside Business Park in Mower County. She then traveled to Albert Lea for a roundtable discussion to talk about their Climate Action Plan.

