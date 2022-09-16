Section of Highway 61 closed in Winona as law enforcement responds to accident

Highway 61 closed due to crash
Highway 61 closed due to crash(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona police confirm a section of Highway 61 closed Thursday night as law enforcement responded to an accident.

The closure of the highway stretches between Huff Street and Vila.

Authorities KTTC spoke with said they could not release any further information at that time.

Stay with KTTC for updates as we learn them.

