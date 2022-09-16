Rural Blooming Prairie home destroyed in fire

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency crews were called to a house fire near Blooming Prairie early Friday morning. It was reported on 120th Avenue just before 7 a.m.

The Blooming Prairie and Hayfield Fire Departments and deputies from Steele and Dodge Counties were among those on the scene.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby first saw the fire and reported it. No one was in the home at the time.

The house was destroyed in the fire. The house is at the end of a long driveway which was blocked off to news crews.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

The Red Cross is offering assistance.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.