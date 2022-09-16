Plainview Community Theater Bingo fundraiser

Plainview Community Theater
Plainview Community Theater(PCT)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Plainview Community Theater is proud to announce it will be back on stage this fall presenting “Disney’s Mary Poppins - The Broadway Musical.”

The show will be presented Monday, October 3 through Saturday, October 8 at Community Presbyterian Church in Plainview.

PCT board member Anthony McClellan joined Midwest Access on Friday.

A Bingo fundraiser is happening September 17.

To get tickets to the upcoming show or learn more about fundraisers happening for Plainview Community Theater, click the links below.

Buy tickets here

PCT Facebook Page

BINGO Bonanza

