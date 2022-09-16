Plainview Community Theater Bingo fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Plainview Community Theater is proud to announce it will be back on stage this fall presenting “Disney’s Mary Poppins - The Broadway Musical.”

The show will be presented Monday, October 3 through Saturday, October 8 at Community Presbyterian Church in Plainview.

PCT board member Anthony McClellan joined Midwest Access on Friday.

A Bingo fundraiser is happening September 17.

To get tickets to the upcoming show or learn more about fundraisers happening for Plainview Community Theater, click the links below.

