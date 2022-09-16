Music teacher charged with repeated sexual battery of 15-year-old student, sheriff says

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A music teacher in Florida has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after he had sexual contact multiple times with a 15-year-old student, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.

The student’s father signed the teen up for guitar lessons with Troche in March at the Music Showcase store in Tampa. The student attended guitar lessons once a week with Troche.

The sheriff’s office said the sexual abuse began in June and continued through this month.

Troche also sent inappropriate messages through social media to the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said his office will continue to seek justice in the case.

“It’s upsetting that a person put into a position of trust and care for one of our children has violated that trust with his disgusting actions,” Chronister said in a statement.

The sheriff believes there may be more victims of Troche and asks them to call 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 61 in Winona.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 61 in Winona
Downtown Potbelly closing
Downtown Potbelly Sandwich Shop closing
Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Authorities investigate crash on I-35
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes
Home destroyed in rural Blooming Prairie fire
Rural Blooming Prairie home destroyed in fire

Latest News

Big Dig events brings kids to the construction zone in Downtown Rochester.
Big Dig event brings kids to the construction zone
Walk to Defeat ALS
Many Attended the Walk to Defeat ALS at Silver Lake Park on Saturday
Rochester Math Festival
Rochester Math Festival hosted at Civic Center Saturday
The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was...
Fire at Los Angeles strip mall kills 17 cats at pet hotel
Kennel club dog show
Rochester Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show kicks off