ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Walk to Defeat ALS in Rochester is Saturday morning. Friday, Midwest Access previewed the event.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It’s often known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Silver Lake Park in Rochester.

Festivities Start: 9:00 a.m.

Walk Starts: 10:00 a.m.

