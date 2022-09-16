Minnesota Walk to Defeat ALS in Rochester is Saturday

Walk to Defeat ALS
Walk to Defeat ALS(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Walk to Defeat ALS in Rochester is Saturday morning. Friday, Midwest Access previewed the event.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It’s often known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Silver Lake Park in Rochester.

Festivities Start: 9:00 a.m.

Walk Starts: 10:00 a.m.

Learn more about the walk and how to get involved here.

