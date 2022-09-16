Minnesota Walk to Defeat ALS in Rochester is Saturday
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Walk to Defeat ALS in Rochester is Saturday morning. Friday, Midwest Access previewed the event.
ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It’s often known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
Silver Lake Park in Rochester.
Festivities Start: 9:00 a.m.
Walk Starts: 10:00 a.m.
Learn more about the walk and how to get involved here.
