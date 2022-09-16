Mike Brody headlines Goonie’s Comedy Club

Rochester
Rochester(Goonie's Comedy Club)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Mike Brody is headlining Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 in Rochester. He was the first comic to perform at Goonie’s Comedy Club more than a decade ago.

Goonie’s was forced to close during the pandemic, but it has since reopened in the Ramada in Rochester off South Broadway Avenue.

Learn more about what Goonie’s Comedy Club has to offer, here!

Rochester
Rochester(KTTC)

