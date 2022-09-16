Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!

Lindsay B. Reynolds was the Chief of Staff to fmr. First Lady Melania Trump. She met the queen on two recent occasions.
Lindsay B. Reynolds
Lindsay B. Reynolds(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the world prepares to say its final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau sat down with Lindsay B. Reynolds who met the queen twice. Reynolds, the Chief of Staff to Melania Trump, visited and received tours of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. She also served as the White House point of contact for the planning of the 2019 State Visit. In her interview, Reynolds shares what it was like to meet the Royal Family.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Crash scene on Highway 61 in Winona.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 61 in Winona
Authorities investigate crash on I-35
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes
Rochester Public Schools
“Unknown User” sending inappropriate emails to RPS students
Downtown Potbelly closing
Downtown Potbelly Sandwich Shop closing

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the...
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
Walk to Defeat ALS
Minnesota Walk to Defeat ALS in Rochester is Saturday
Tonya Krout, 38, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison to a maximum of 60 years.
Woman gets 18-60 years in prison for repeated rape of 6-year-old boy, DA says
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 children die in Louisiana house fire