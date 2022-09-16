Isolated showers and storms Friday continuing through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There will be a mix of sunshine, clouds, and rain today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-70s across the region today. Isolated showers and storms will move through the region today. Partly sunny skies today with southerly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts of up to a quarter-inch are possible today. A few showers are possible this morning with a break in the afternoon before another round of showers and storms moves through this evening.

Friday Rain Timing (KTTC)

The allergy report for Rochester today is showing low tree and mold allergen levels, moderate grass, and dust allergen levels, and high ragweed allergen levels.

Allergy Report (KTTC)

Isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight as well. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds from the south between five and 15 miles per hour. Low temperatures across the region today will be in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

The weekend is looking to be a soggy one. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper-70s. Isolated showers and storms are expected on both days as well. Saturday evening is looking to be the rainiest part of the weekend with a few thunderstorms possible as well. Rain should move out of the region by Sunday afternoon leaving behind partly cloudy skies.

Weekend Forecast (KTTC)

The extended forecast is showing above-average temperatures for the next few days before a cold front moves through and cools temperatures a significant amount heading into the middle and end of next week for the official start of fall.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

