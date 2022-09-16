Interventional Orthopedic Solutions visits Midwest Access

Rochester
Rochester(ios Rochester)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a different way of medicine. Interventional Orthopedic Solutions of Rochester, MN offers a non-surgical regenerative option for joint injuries, osteoarthritis, spine pain and other conditions.

Dr. Russel Bergum has been practicing interventional orthopedics for over 15 years. He joined Midwest Access Friday to share more about what IOS offers in Rochester.

Learn more about IOS here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Crash scene on Highway 61 in Winona.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 61 in Winona
Authorities investigate crash on I-35
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes
Rochester Public Schools
“Unknown User” sending inappropriate emails to RPS students
Downtown Potbelly closing
Downtown Potbelly Sandwich Shop closing

Latest News

Walk to Defeat ALS
Minnesota Walk to Defeat ALS in Rochester is Saturday
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Walz announces new plan to reduce pollution, slow climate change
Plainview Community Theater
Plainview Community Theater Bingo fundraiser
Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov Flanagan
Gov Walz announces new plan to reduce pollution, slow climate change