HyVee Chief Medical Officer speaks on flu vaccines
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – HyVee’s Chief Medical Officer is advising people to roll up their sleeves and consider getting their flu shots.

Dr. Dan Fick said experts expect this year may be worse than the last few.

He said it has been about five years since the last bad flu season.

The past couple years, COVID mitigations, like masking and social distancing, prevented a lot of respiratory virus spread.

As many of those restrictions ease, he said the public can expect this flu season to be more like a typical year.

Early indications show the year’s flu strains can pack a punch.

“In the northern hemisphere, we have the advantage of looking to the southern hemisphere which is winter in our summer, and they had a really tough year. South America, Australia, a lot of influenza,” Dr. Fick said.

Dr. Fick said the advantage of vaccinating now is that influenza season hits in middle to late winter.

You may find more information about vaccinations at HyVee here.

