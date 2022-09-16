Few strong storms possible Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated to scattered rain showers are possible across southern Minnesota this evening, with showers clearing out before 8 pm. This means outside of a couple of sprinkles early on in the game, conditions look to be mainly dry for Friday Night Football.

Friday night lights forecast (KTTC)

Overcast skies remain across the area overnight with temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Severe weather risk - Saturday (KTTC)

A few spotty to isolated showers are possible Saturday morning with a mainly dry midday and afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible south of I-90, mainly in NE Iowa, Saturday late afternoon and evening. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Make sure to stay weather aware, as some of those storms could become strong to severe. The best time for strong to severe storms will be from 6-11 pm with large hail and strong to damaging winds the main hazards. Heavy rainfall is possible at times, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Anywhere from 0.10″ to 0.50″ of rain is possible by early Sunday morning.

Rainfall totals through Sunday AM (KTTC)

After a few early morning rain showers, the majority of Sunday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Monday and Tuesday will bring a warm and quiet start to the new week, featuring widespread sunshine. High temperatures will remain above average in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

A big temperature change arrives for the mid and late week, thanks to the passing of a cold front. Temperatures cool into the low 70s by Wednesday and mid-60s by Thursday. Partly sunny skies are expected both days, with a chance for isolated showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Additional isolated rain chances are possible Friday with highs in the low 60s.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

