Fall flood run returns this weekend

If you're hitting the road this weekend, be on the look out for motorcyclists for the Fall Flood Run.

It’s a biannual ride where thousands of motorcyclists travel along the Mississippi and St. Croix River between the Twin Cities and Winona on Highway 61. There is a Spring Flood Run that kicks off motorcycle season, while the Fall Flood Run wraps up the season.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety officials are urging riders and drivers to drive with caution to prevent serious and fatal crashes.

Motorcyclist deaths in Minnesota are the highest they have been in several years. More than 70 motorcyclists have died on Minnesota roads so far this season. That compares with 56 deaths last year.

“The previous years, we were actually lower. We’re seeing a trend of motorcycle fatal’s continue to go up. It’s important that other motorists and also motorcycle riders are aware of each other on the roadway and just make sure you share the roadway and everybody can get to where they’re going safely,” Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said.

Department of Public Safety officials are also urging motorcyclists to wear a Department of Transportation-approved helmet and brightly colored protective gear for visibility and protection. Of this year’s 73 motorcyclist deaths, 52 were not wearing helmets.

