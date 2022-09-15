Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership

According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
By WXII staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) – A woman in North Carolina escaped with just minor injuries after falling into a sinkhole at a Winston-Salem car dealership on Monday.

Kia Long-Gyant said the ground collapsed beneath her in the parking lot as she came out of the dealership.

The fire department safely got her out of the sinkhole.

She was hospitalized with scrapes and bruises, but no broken bones.

“They said I was OK. I’m, you know, mentally messed up,” Long-Gyant said. “I think everywhere I go now I’m going to fall through the ground and that my car’s gonna go through the ground. I can’t sleep at night.”

According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.

A department spokesperson couldn’t identify a cause, but the dealership owner said an underground pipe collapsed.

The owner is working with the city to identify the exact cause and repair the pipe.

Long-Gyant wants someone to take responsibility and wants help from a lawyer.

