White House to unveil latest strategy to fight COVID

The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. (CNN, White House, World Health Organization, Pfizer)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is updating its latest strategy to fight COVID-19.

The White House will launch the 2022 COVID-19 Global Recovery and Response Framework Thursday.

One official familiar with the initiative said the strategy is geared to end the global emergency and protect health systems around the world.

The plan’s objectives will include vaccinating people with the highest risk and who are hardest to reach to prepare for future variants and health threats.

The official said the White House is requesting $4 billion to implement the strategy.

The announcement was timed to coincide with U.N. General Assembly meetings, so world leaders could discuss and coordinate the plan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Crash scene on Highway 61 in Winona.
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 61 in Winona
Authorities investigate crash on I-35
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes
Rochester Public Schools
“Unknown User” sending inappropriate emails to RPS students
Downtown Potbelly closing
Downtown Potbelly Sandwich Shop closing

Latest News

Minnesota Walk to Defeat ALS
Minnesota Walk to Defeat ALS, Midwest Access
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that...
Music teacher charged with repeated sexual battery of 15-year-old student, sheriff says
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial
In the escalating feud over migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts opened the gates...
Military base housing Martha's Vineyard migrants