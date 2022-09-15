Warm with isolated showers and storms for Friday and the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mild temperatures tonight with lows across the region in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be from the south between five and 15 miles per hour and a stray shower or two is possible across the region tonight.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with isolated showers and storms off and on throughout the day. Tomorrow will still be a bit breezy with southerly winds between five and 15 miles per hour gusting around 20 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-70s and low-80s across the region Friday.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

The next three days are looking to be pretty soggy with isolated showers and storms Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Saturday afternoon and evening are looking to have the most widespread rain chances.

Precipitation Chances (KTTC)

Temperatures over the next few days will still be above average in the upper-70s and low-80s before a cold front moves through dropping temperatures from Tuesday into Thursday by 18 degrees. Next Thursday is the official start of fall and temperatures will help it to feel like fall outside with highs forecasted for Thursday in the middle 60s.

Temperature Swings Ahead (KTTC)

