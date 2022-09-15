Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities responded to a semi truck roll over crash on Civic Center Drive in Rochester.
It happened around 4:40 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of Civic Center Drive headed towards Highway 14 West.
Rochester Police and Fire, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
There is no word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest.
