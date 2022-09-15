Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities responded to a semi truck roll over crash on Civic Center Drive in Rochester.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of Civic Center Drive headed towards Highway 14 West.

Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi truck rollover crash scene.(KTTC)

Rochester Police and Fire, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-90 closed near Austin, MN
Interstate closure near Austin, traffic rerouted
Broadway Ave. S
Business react to Roller Disco move to South Broadway downtown
Emergency responders were called to a work-related accident at a quarry near Byron.
Iowa man falls 40 feet at a quarry near Byron
Highway 52 crash
Single car crash on Highway 52
.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing

Latest News

Celebrating the annual DMC meeting
Destination Medical Center previews new mural
Albert Lea
No more free lunches at schools creates challenges for families, students
No more free lunches at schools creates challenges for families, students
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted of child porn, enticing girls for sex