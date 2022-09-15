No more free lunches at schools creates challenges for families, students

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The new school year may come with sticker shock for some in the cafeteria.

“Going back to the old way, where they have to pay, is going to be very impactful financially on those families,” said Jennifer Walsh, the director of finance and operations at Albert Lea Public Schools.

Federal COVID-19 money rendered school lunches free of charge for students in Minnesota schools the past two years. But now, that funding has run out, meaning many students will have to pay.

“We were very disappointed that nothing came out of the last legislative session, for school districts whether is was for free meals or for the funding special education cross-subsidy,” Walsh said.

Some schools have raised lunch prices, for example, Austin Public Schools approved a 10-cent-per-meal increase back in June.

“We lived out of town, so it just made more sense for us to eat at home versus a trip to town to get the free lunch. But, we knew that opportunity was available,” said Carrie Bangert, a resident with children in the Austin School District.

There are still options for students to get meals at no cost, but now, they must be eligible based on their parents’ income.

“We also know that there are a lot of families just above that line, of being able to qualify,” Walsh said.

Walsh helped start Tiger Trays, which is gathering funding from the community that will cover lunch costs to those who do not meet criteria for subsidized lunches.

“We just feel that’s going to put them in such a better position,” Walsh said.

Walsh says more than 50% of Albert Lea’s student body qualifies for lunches already, but the district will need $15,000 to cover these additional students.

