Kasson Chamber of Commerce encourages local shopping

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Kasson Chamber of Commerce is trying to get you to shop local by promoting local shopping on the first Friday of the month.

The goal is to get area citizens to shop locally more frequently with greater awareness of local business products and services.

Chamber president Tom Monson joined Midwest Access Thursday to share more about Shop Local Friday.

