Downtown Potbelly Sandwich Shop closing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to its Facebook page, Potbelly Sandwich Shop in downtown Rochester is closing.

The business has been running out of its downtown space for the past ten years.

Business owners say the last three years have been “fraught with struggle, including persistent and complex workforce challenges.” Their lease and franchise agreement were about to expire, so they decided to close the store.

The northwest location remains open on Marketplace Drive Northwest.

The downtown location’s last day is next Friday, September 23.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.