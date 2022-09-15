Destination Medical Center previews new mural

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Soul Flowers mural will be unveiled to the public September 15th 2022. It is part of the celebration for the annual 2022 Destination Medical Center (DMC) Meeting.

“Art is really becoming more and more a part of the core infrastructure of a city. A part of what makes a city unique and beautiful,” said DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb.

The mural was selected in part because of the connection it has conceptually with Rochester. The mural’s artist, Jennalee Winter was inspired by sun prints, what can be thought of as the first photographs. And the flowers in the mural are native to the region.

“Recognizing that a simple gesture, like this public art can help set the stage for improvements in the district. Improvements in this area, we see it as part of the activation that can continue to go on and impact the community,” Seeb added.

More than celebrating the meeting, leaders were quick to point to the economic upside of community building through art.

“This is the ultimate green job because when we talk about investment in the arts, we’re talking about dollars that are spent on a person creating something. Then those dollars roll over into our community time and time again,” said Cindy Steinhauser Deputy City Administrator.

There will be a sun print demo with the mural’s artist at the public unveiling. The unveiling will take place at the Rochester Civic Center Ramp from 4 P.M. - 7 P.M.

