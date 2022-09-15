Breezy and Warm Today; Mild with Showers, Storms Friday and This Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve reached what looks to be the warmest and windiest day of the week as a warm air mass continues to build northward into the region ahead of a slow-moving storm system that is approaching from the west. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with south winds occasionally reaching 20 to 25 miles per hour throughout the day with abundant sunshine and some scattered clouds in the area. The first shower chances from the upcoming storm system will roll into the area from the west well after midnight. Temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s with a moderate southerly breeze.

A few brief, light showers will be in the area at times Friday with some sunshine between those showers. More widespread rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder will be possible from the mid-afternoon through the evening hours and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. South winds will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour tomorrow.

There will also be some showers in the area on Saturday as well as some sunshine at times. More widespread thunderstorms are expected to move in around sunset Saturday, lasting through much of the night. A few of those evening storms may become strong to severe. Heavy rainfall will also be possible, an inch or two can be expected in much of the area. High temperatures during the day will be in the upper 70s with a moderate southerly breeze.

A few showers will linger early Sunday behind the main body of low pressure and sunshine will dominate the latter portion of the day. High temperatures will again be in the upper 70s with a southerly breeze.

After a bright and warm Monday, Tuesday of next week will feature sunshine and a south breeze with high temperatures in the low 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the evening with a few more likely early next Wednesday along a cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s Wednesday with more reasonable 60s for the end of the week as we officially move into fall. The autumnal equinox will be next Thursday at 8:03 PM.

