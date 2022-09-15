Authorities investigate crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes, back up expected
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting a major back up on Interstate 35 near Twin Lakes, south of Albert Lea. The incident is right near Exit 2, on Freeborn County Road 5.
A crash caused the northbound lane of I-35 to close. MnDot expects the clean up to take at least three hours, and drivers should avoid the area. As of about 4 p.m., MnDot’s 511 map shows traffic to backed up to the Minnesota Iowa border.
This is a developing story, stay close to KTTC online and on air as we learn more details.
