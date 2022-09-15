$25 million grant awarded to further Austin I-90 bridge project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith secured $25 million in federal funding to strengthen bridge infrastructure along I-90 in Austin. The resources provided by USDOT’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program will help rebuild eight bridges and restore two bridges along I-90.

This funding will also go to supporting the installation of connective ramps that will integrate 1-90 throughout the city, as well as construct a network of accessible trails and sidewalks. INFRA grants provide resources to improve bridges, roads, public transportation, and replace water infrastructure.

“Investments in our infrastructure serve as down payments on the long-term economic well-being of our state,” said Klobuchar. “This federal funding will reconstruct eight bridges and rehabilitate two across Austin and surrounding areas, helping reduce traffic and boosting transit connectivity. With these improved bridges, Austin residents will be able to more safely and conveniently access work, school, and more.”

Construction is currently set to begin sometime in 2024, and will continue until 2026.

Both Senators will be in Austin for a press conference Friday to announce the $25 million grant.

“Investments in infrastructure create good-paying jobs, boost local economies, and keep our communities safe and connected to schools, jobs, local businesses, and more. I-90 serves as an important national transportation route and critical connecting point for Austin, with places like the Mayo Clinic Health System, Riverland Community College, Hormel, and countless other important services, homes, and businesses just off the Interstate,” said Smith.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.