Warm and summer-like this week; mild, but unsettled this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is continuing to blow into the region today on the backside of the large, expansive area of high pressure that is slowly moving through the region, making for a bright and warm Wednesday. Aside from some haze in the sky overhead, we’ll enjoy abundant sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s with a slight southeast breeze.

Temperatures will stay on the mild side tonight as south winds will pick up a bit, occasionally reaching 15 miles per hour. Under generally clear skies, low temperatures will be around 60 degrees, about ten to 15 degrees warmer than the past few nights.

We’ll have sunshine and clouds in the area on Thursday with some haze and a gusty south breeze. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s as a warm air mass builds northward into the Upper Midwest ahead of a large storm system that is approaching from the northern Plains. Those winds will gust to 25 miles per hour at times, making tomorrow not just the warmest, but also the windiest day of the week.

A few spotty showers will move into the area from the west on Friday. We’ll have occasional sunshine and cloud with those sparse rain chances throughout the day. High temperatures will still manage to approach 80 degrees with the help of that strong mid-September sunshine and a moderate southerly breeze.

There will be a few isolated showers in the area on Saturday before more widespread showers and thunderstorms move across the entire area Saturday evening and night. A few leftover showers will be possible early Sunday before sunnier, drier weather returns in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 70s with a moderate southerly breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through Tuesday of next week with low 80s for highs locally. A cold front may trigger a few sated showers and thunderstorms next Wednesday with a cool-down in store for the latter part of the week when high temperatures will cool through the low 70s to the mid-60s.

