Warm and breezy conditions Thursday; Late-week rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After another quiet and summer-like day in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, low temperatures tonight will be in the upper-50s and low-60s across the region with partly cloudy skies and southerly winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures across the region on Thursday will be in the 80s. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow with windy conditions. Winds tomorrow will be from the south between 10 and 20 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Since the beginning of September, Rochester has had a deficit of 0.8 inches of rain. There is a chance for isolated showers and storms for the end of the week and into the weekend, potentially making up some of the deficit.

Precipitation Planner (KTTC)

Temperatures for most of the week will still be pretty warm with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. Aside from the weekend rain chances, the next week is looking to be pretty dry otherwise with ample amounts of sunshine and blue skies. By the middle of next week though, temperatures will drop and it’ll feel like fall once again heading into the official start of fall next Thursday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

