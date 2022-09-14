Two Rivers Habitat For Humanity starts renovations at new home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local organizations are teaming up to bring more affordable housing to Rochester, one home at a time.

Wednesday, Two Rivers Habitat For Humanity volunteers started work on a house for Rochester mom Jacki Hofmiester and her two kids. Volunteers have nearly gutted the entire inside of the home and were busy working on some new flooring and building a deck outside.

“We really want to impact that generational poverty through homeownership. Not just renting. We’re not talking about renting homes. We’re talking about owning homes,” Two Rivers Habitat For Humanity executive director Pat Heydon said.

This year Habitat for Humanity organizations across the country are working to build 350 affordable homes in different neighborhoods.

“You’ve got that permanent connection in the community, in the school system, in the community, in the community in the larger scale. We help impact that,” Heydon said.

Hofmiester hopes to move into her new home by Christmas, but until then, she’s busy building it.

“I never thought I had a chance to get to where I am today, so it’s kind of an overwhelming feeling,” she said.

Right now, Hofmiester is living in an apartment with her two kids that isn’t accessible for her daughter with special needs.

“My daughter has some medical needs where stairs are not the easiest and we’re in an upstairs apartment so this will be a much more stable and safer environment for her,” she said.

Along with a $15,000 grant, Wells Fargo employees donated their time to help build the home.

“One of the strategic priorities of Wells Fargo is affordable housing and so Habitat certainly fills that gap, and it just feels good seeing the future homeowner here helping out and us contributing our time. It’s just an awesome feeling,” Wells Fargo Advisor area manager John Bull said.

“To take the time out of their busy lives and schedule to come and help build a home for somebody who’s trying to have affordable housing. I just think that there needs to be more of that,” Hofmiester said.

To Jackie, this is not only just a house.

“Its a fresh start and a new beginning for the rest of our lives,” Hofmiester said.

