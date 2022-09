ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, traffic was backed up on Highway 52 Northbound lane just north of the 19th Street overpass.

A crew on the scene said it appears a car crashed into the median. Traffic was backed up about a half mile.

Minnesota State Patrol and Mayo ambulance were on the scene.

Traffic appears to traveling normally again.

